Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 47.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 37.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,236.53.

MELI stock opened at $1,318.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,252.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,054.20. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,237.55 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,490.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.