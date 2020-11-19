Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,354 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,138 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,021,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $279,167,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $78.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $305,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,414.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,655. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

