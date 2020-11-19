Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,736,000 after buying an additional 117,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,499,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,919,000 after purchasing an additional 367,737 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in State Street by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,325 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in State Street by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,449,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,211,000 after purchasing an additional 169,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. UBS Group lowered their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.24.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.