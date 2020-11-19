Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of RBC Bearings worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 547,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,350,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.21. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROLL. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

