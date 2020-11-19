Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 32,656 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,656 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $155,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $387.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.