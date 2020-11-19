Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 100 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.35% of Chase worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chase by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chase by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $104.95 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $125.54.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $373,445.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

