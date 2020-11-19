Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 109.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

IXJ opened at $73.75 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

