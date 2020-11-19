Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,279 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,690 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 89.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,670 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3,865.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 742,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,652,000 after acquiring an additional 723,411 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

NYSE:VLO opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

