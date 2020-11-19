Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

