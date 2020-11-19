Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Entergy by 333.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Entergy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.93.

ETR stock opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

