Jeffrey W. Rollins Sells 4,500 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $30.61 on Thursday. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

