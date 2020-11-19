Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in October

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 5.74% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCTCF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

