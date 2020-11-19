John Wade Sells 9,982 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $103,912.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,552 shares in the company, valued at $505,426.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GOGO opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

