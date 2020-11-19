JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.59.

NYSE JPM opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 24,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 18,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

