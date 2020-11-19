JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s Largest Position

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,602,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 21.2% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $154,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

