JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 24,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 18,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $351.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.