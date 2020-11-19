Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in October

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the October 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Shares of JUGRF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores precious and base metal deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

