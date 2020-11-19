KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.66.

KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) Company Profile (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc provides pharmacy personnel replacement and vocational training services to health industry in the Province of Quebec, Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis Products. It offers online and in-class training services for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants; and human resource and crisis management consulting services.

