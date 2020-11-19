Keith Barnes Sells 6,529 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

