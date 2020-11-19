Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

DIA stock opened at $294.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $300.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

