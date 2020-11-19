Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 18,002 Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

