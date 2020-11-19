Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 15,529 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 8.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

GLW stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.45, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

