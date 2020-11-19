Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $490,000 in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,376 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period.

ARDC opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

