Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $505,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $507.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.75. The company has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $537.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $13,130,577.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $376,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,390 shares of company stock worth $31,586,799. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

