Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $539,000 in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

