Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $543,000 in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,879 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 190,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 26,567 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 216,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 307.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 95.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $105.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.83. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $107.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

