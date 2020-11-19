Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $574,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $37.85.

