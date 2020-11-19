Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $492,000 Investment in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $619.35 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.53.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

USCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of U.S. Concrete in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

