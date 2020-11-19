Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $532,000 Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,003,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,238,000 after buying an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 168,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 145,469 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,978,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,688,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $56.07 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st.

