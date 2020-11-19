Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.08% of ARMOUR Residential REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 98.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 247,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 123,027 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 82,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

ARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

