Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $80.15 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $81.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

