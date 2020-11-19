Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

