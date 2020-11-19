Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,957 Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after buying an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $4,475,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

