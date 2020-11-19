Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 12,122 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 95,412 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 15.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,902,000 after purchasing an additional 631,062 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 261,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

