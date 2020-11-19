Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 17,191 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Corteva by 133.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Corteva stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

