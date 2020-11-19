Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,276 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Truist dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $1,316,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,997.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $181.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.87. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.