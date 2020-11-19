Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $495,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cummins by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,508,000 after buying an additional 745,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Cummins by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,984,000 after purchasing an additional 482,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $233.46 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

