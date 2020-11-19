Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $555,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Linde by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $250.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $269.78. The firm has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

