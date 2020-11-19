Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 999 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in BlackRock by 929.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,017,000 after acquiring an additional 584,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 57.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,421,000 after acquiring an additional 577,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.58.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $669.89 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $692.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $626.79 and its 200-day moving average is $571.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

