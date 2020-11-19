Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,279,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $723.61 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $699.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $639.06. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

