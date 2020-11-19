Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.28.

NYSE:KSS opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,733,000 after acquiring an additional 478,128 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 123,307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,611 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,239,000 after acquiring an additional 194,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

