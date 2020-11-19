Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.28.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 124,328 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 8,077.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 196,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

