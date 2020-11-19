Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Kohl’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.28.

Shares of KSS opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

