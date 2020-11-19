Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,848 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.05% of Koppers worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 198,337 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koppers alerts:

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $61,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

KOP stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $548.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $41.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.