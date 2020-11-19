L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.15.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $35.92.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in L Brands by 68.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after buying an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after purchasing an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,097,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,149,000 after purchasing an additional 206,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

