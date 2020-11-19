LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to Sell

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $3.30 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.75.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut PaySign from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson cut PaySign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.08.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.06 million, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.36. PaySign has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). PaySign had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PaySign by 559.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

