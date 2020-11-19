Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,593 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 106,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

LAMR opened at $76.78 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

