Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEGH. ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oak Ridge Financial Services raised Legacy Housing to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Legacy Housing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $360.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 18.06%. Analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $95,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,145,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,071,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $40,765.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,181,956 shares in the company, valued at $48,238,452.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,157 shares of company stock worth $974,543 over the last three months. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.