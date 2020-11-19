Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 28.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,053 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lennar by 103,874.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after buying an additional 1,194,552 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 528,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,929,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lennar by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 462,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 45,743 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. 140166 upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $866,772.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,751,186.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $86.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

