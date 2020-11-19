Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $161,520.24 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 9,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $161,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 0.91. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 178,381 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 125,648 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.